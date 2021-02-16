LETTER: McMillan committed to the future

Principled. Leadership. Bipartisan. These three words come up frequently in Brad McMillan’s resume and are but one reason why I am supporting him in his candidacy for a seat on the Normal Town Council.

Brad values higher education and is empowering our young leaders to achieve. As the coordinator of Bradley University’s masters degree in nonprofit leadership he guides students through a curriculum that prepares them to fill vital roles in our community’s organizations and agencies. He also serves as the executive director of the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service, another program that emphasizes ethical leadership and seeks to shine light on bipartisan solutions to current issues.

I also appreciate Brad’s stated commitment to increase investment in the infrastructure of our older neighborhoods. Our town continues to expand and grow – the rare exception among downstate communities – yet we cannot forget the established neighborhoods and the streets, sidewalks, and other infrastructure that make them safe, charming, and desirable.

His service on statewide and local boards reflects his continued investment in healthcare, economic development, social services, and government reform. These words and phrases resonate with me as they should with anyone who wants to see our community be the best that it can be.