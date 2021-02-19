LETTER: McMillan for Normal Council

When I think of positive leadership through public service, there are five key areas that are important to me. Relationship building, visionary planning, sound decision making, a priority in listening to all citizens and the ability to collaborate with differing opinions to achieve a shared vision. When I think of those key areas, Brad McMillan is the first person that comes to my mind.

Brad is my former professor, a mentor and a friend. In the divisive times we are in, it is essential, that in order for our Normal community to continuously grow, positive collaboration should be our foundation. Throughout Brad’s extensive leadership career, he has demonstrated a great ability to listen, bring people together and collaborate towards community goals.

Brad is one of the most compassionate, thoughtful and hardworking people I know in serving his community. His ability to problem-solve, find solutions and his commitment to statewide government ethics and fair maps reform, demonstrate his commitment to an ethical, efficient and effective government for our community.

Brad McMillan is a positive leader and someone who would add tremendous leadership experience and value in representing our citizens on the Town of Normal Council.

Matt Coates, Normal

