LETTER: McMillan hits all key areas
When I think of positive leadership through public service, there are five key areas that are important to me. Relationship building, visionary planning, sound decision making, a priority in listening to all citizens and the ability to collaborate with differing opinions to achieve a shared vision. When I think of those key areas, Brad McMillan is the first person that comes to my mind. Brad is a positive leader and someone who would add tremendous leadership experience and value in representing our citizens on the Town of Normal council.

Matt Coates, Normal

