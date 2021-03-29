LETTER: McMillan shows genuine interest

I have walked the neighborhoods of Normal with Brad McMillan as he has sought out viewpoints on the issues facing our town. I have been impressed with his genuine interest in the views of both young and old, men and women, liberals and conservatives. His endorsements from both the Chamber of Commerce and local unions show his capacity to engage with constituencies over a broad range of issues, which is an outgrowth of his years of teaching leadership courses and running the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service at Bradley University.