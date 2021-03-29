LETTER: McMillan shows genuine interest

I have walked the neighborhoods of Normal with Brad McMillan as he has sought out viewpoints on the issues facing our town. I have been impressed with his genuine interest in the views of both young and old, men and women, liberals and conservatives. His endorsements from both the Chamber of Commerce and local unions show his capacity to engage with constituencies over a broad range of issues, which is an outgrowth of his years of teaching leadership courses and running the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service at Bradley University.
Brad McMillan has his ear to the ground and is hearing how people feel about our Town Council and about the issues that concern them. McMillan also has a list of positive priorities that he has posted on his Facebook campaign page and blog, that tells you where he stands on important issues. Brad McMillan can bring positive, new leadership to Normal that will promote growth while also improving needed infrastructure.
Michael Doherty, Normal