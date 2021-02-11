LETTER: McMillan will bring positive leadership

We can have positive leadership in politics. I know that may seem like an unlikely idea given the current political environment, but there is a candidate running for the Normal Town Council that will provide positive leadership —Brad McMillan.

Brad is my former professor, a mentor, and a friend of mine that has shown throughout his career a commitment to bi-partisan and collaborative leadership. He has always focused on finding solutions to problems through this leadership approach, which is why he has gathered bi-partisan support in his campaign. His efforts to bring ethics reform to state government and fair maps for redistricting also highlight his commitment to effective, efficient, and ethical government.

Normal deserves to have leaders that focus on positive priorities and build a better future for generations to come in Normal. I’ve known Brad to always be a thoughtful, compassionate, and dedicated person. He will make a great addition to the Council and provide positive leadership for our community.

William Bessler, Normal

