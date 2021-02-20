LETTER: McMillan will help community

I first met Brad McMillan when he was Congressman Ray LaHood’s Chief of Staff. His professionalism and attention to detail were the things that set him apart. He helped me schedule the congressman on several occasions in the Bloomington-Normal community.

Brad is an attorney and has worked hard as a statewide leader for fair maps and ethics reform in Illinois. While some may dismiss the success of Uptown Normal and Rivian coming to our community, Brad plans to build on those successes. He teaches strategic planning and organizational leadership. These tools will help the community of the Town of Normal.