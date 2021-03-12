LETTER: McMillian provides mature leadership

As a longtime resident with local political experience, I was pleased to see Brad McMillian enter the race for Normal Town Council. Brad is a leader who has worked hard through this pandemic to personally get around the community and introduce himself to his fellow citizens.

From his many years as a congressional staffer, Brad will listen to you, remember your concerns and find solutions. He will work with the city manager and as part of a council team that must find ways to build off the economic momentum created by Rivian.

Don’t look for Brad to waste time pontificating, asking pointless questions at meetings or combing the streets for potholes. Vote for Brad McMillan to provide steady, mature leadership and to be your voice on the Normal Town Council.

Adam Nielsen, Normal

