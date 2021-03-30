LETTER: Metroz fourth Bloomington candidate

Dear friends in Bloomington, there are actually four candidates for Bloomington mayor. I am a candidate for mayor but because I am a write-in, there is no mention of me. Although I was certified as a candidate by the Bloomington Election Commission, and the media at the time acknowledged I was a write-in, they (the media) have since stopped doing that. They are now presenting you with only three options, the candidates you will see on the ballot.

Even at the city council meeting, Mayor Renner commented there are three candidates for mayor; incorrect. Just because a person is a write-in candidate doesn't mean that they are a joke, invisible, or less than other candidates listed on the ballot.

The media is supposed to present facts. The media is supposed to give you, the voters, correct and factual information. We already have so much discord and charges of election fraud and complaints about election integrity across this nation, so why would the local media not present the correct information to the public?

I realize write-ins are generally looked down upon, especially by the blue-red brigades (Democrats and Republicans), because write-ins tend to be independent: not following the establishment; not a part of the political nightmare, chaos, and dysfunction that somehow is the normal.