LETTER: Moderates must protect our freedoms

Most of us have been conditioned to view the political spectrum as a straight line with the left end representing the extreme "left of center" politics and the right end representing the extreme "right of center" politics, and with more moderate views in the center. Furthermore we equate "left" as Democrat and "right" as Republican.
I’d like to suggest a change in the way we view the spectrum. Imagine that extremists on both ends are very much alike in terms of desire to limit the rights of others, with whom they do not agree.
If we view the political spectrum as not aligned by party at all but instead by attitude of being: 1) moderate speech and behavior, willing to hear multiple viewpoints and open to compromise and 2) extreme speech and behavior, not willing to hear other viewpoints at all, not open to compromise (i.e. my way or the highway), I think we’d all be better off.
Those of us, regardless of party, who are moderate, would engage in meaningful dialogue with one another and together and agree on compromise. Together we’d build the wall of protection around the freedoms we enjoy, that any extremists would want to deny to someone else. We’d seek out candidates not by party but by how moderate and willing to cooperate they appear to be. We’d stand against extremism of all kinds and I think we’d have a more peaceful and congenial atmosphere and we’d undermine the ugly tactics of division by both parties.
Pamela Hieser, Le Roy
