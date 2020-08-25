LETTER: Moderates must protect our freedoms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of us have been conditioned to view the political spectrum as a straight line with the left end representing the extreme "left of center" politics and the right end representing the extreme "right of center" politics, and with more moderate views in the center. Furthermore we equate "left" as Democrat and "right" as Republican.

I’d like to suggest a change in the way we view the spectrum. Imagine that extremists on both ends are very much alike in terms of desire to limit the rights of others, with whom they do not agree.

If we view the political spectrum as not aligned by party at all but instead by attitude of being: 1) moderate speech and behavior, willing to hear multiple viewpoints and open to compromise and 2) extreme speech and behavior, not willing to hear other viewpoints at all, not open to compromise (i.e. my way or the highway), I think we’d all be better off.