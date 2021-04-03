LETTER: Mollie Ward best for Ward 7

As a resident of Ward 7 for 35 years, I have a vested interest in our neighborhood and believe Mollie Ward to be the best person to represent us on the Bloomington City Council. Having known Mollie for over 15 years, I can say without a doubt that she has integrity, an open, caring and listening ear, and the persistence and fortitude to drive change where needed.
Mollie's endorsement by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce PAC, Bloomington Firefighter's Local #49, Responsible Cities Committee, Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly (AFL-CIO), Laborers Local 362, and former city council competitors Coretta Jackson and Daniel Freburg speaks for itself. I encourage you to join me in voting on April 6 or before to elect Mollie Ward to represent Ward 7.
Judy Glenn, Bloomington