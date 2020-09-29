LETTER: (Money destroys elective process

The election process is a time of turbulence. While positives exist there is nonetheless a certain irritability that is disturbing to the body politic.

This is found in the infusion of outlandish monetary expenditures that are wasteful, unfair, and (in my mind) unethical. In this, one finds billionaires senselessly pouring resources into political races. A former, long time mayor of New York City announced he is contributing $100 million into the presidential race in Florida. In the Democratic primary he dumped $750 million to be the nominee. He lost. The money went down the drain. Who benefited?

Such avarice-like and reckless throwing around of money is a pollutant to the elective process. These millions of dollars could have found a far more effective home in helping mankind. I think of using such for medical research to find answers to medical diseases that are mostly terminal. I think of cancer patients who lose hope and die; and I think of the social pain caused by dementia and related afflictions. Medical research could benefit from those wasted political dollars.

A idea, too, would be to channel such moneys into rural hospitals. There are 1,821 in the United States. Since 2005, a total of 171 have closed. Rather than throwing money at losing TV ads, could not such resources more effectively help the sick and struggling?