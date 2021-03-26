LETTER: Montney for Bloomington City Council

I write this letter in support of Sheila Montney for Bloomington City Council.

I have known Sheila for over 25 years including working directly with her for many of those years. Sheila’s work ethic and her unique ability to solve complex issues through thoughtful analysis while collaborating with others will make her a fantastic representative of the people of Ward 3 and Bloomington.

She currently serves on the Bloomington Planning Commisson.

At this time, Bloomington needs leaders like Sheila with a big picture perspective to map our future. I’m confident Sheila will represent Ward 3 with integrity in a compassionate manner while tirelessly working to understand the issues affecting Ward 3 and the City of Bloomington.

I urge you to vote for Sheila Montney for Ward 3 City Council.

Greg Poling, Bloomington

