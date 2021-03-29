LETTER: Montney for Bloomington council

Sheila is a well-respected and effective leader at State Farm, and I believe that her leadership experience at State Farm would also be an asset to our council. As an assistant vice president for State Farm Bank, Sheila knows the ins and outs of managing a budget, making good financial decisions, and uniting people around common goals. She also currently serves on the Bloomington planning commission.

I think Sheila best represents the values of my family and the residents of Ward 3. Based on my personal interactions with Sheila, I know she deeply cares about Bloomington and wants to make sure that it continues being a great place to live, work and play for her family, neighbors, friends and fellow residents. She values the businesses that call Bloomington home, and strives to support them and attract new, diverse business as well. She has integrity and I know she will stand up for what is right and in the best interest of Bloomington's current and future citizens.