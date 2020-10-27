LETTER: More people have gained under Trump

I am voting for a vibrant economy and for the continuation of economic policies enacted by President Trump no matter who voters decide should be in the White House.

Consider:

Under Trump and according to the recent report issued by the U.S. Census Bureau, households saw the highest jump in median income in at least 52 years, reaching an all time high. In 2019 median household income shot up 6.8%, the biggest annual increase since at least 1967. The average annual increase from 1967 to 2018 was .06%

Under Trump, lower income families gained the most. The bottom fifth of households saw their income climb 10%. The next lowest fifth of families saw income increase 9%. Whereas the top 5% of households saw their income drop.

Under Trump poverty plunged. From 2017 to 2019 nearly 6 million people escaped poverty with the poverty rate driven down to 10.5%, lower than it has been since 1959. Among blacks the poverty rate dropped to 18.8%, lowest since at least 1959. Among Hispanics it dropped from 18.3% to 15.7%, the lowest since at least 1972.