LETTER: Moving forward on One Normal Plaza

One Normal Plaza has presented concerns to Normal for more than 40 years. When the state closed the orphanage in the early 1970s the property was offered to ISU which accepted the farmland but rejected the campus.
Next the state raised the possibility of using the campus for a prison. Mayor Godfrey went ballistic and neighbors were spared a prison. The campus was then quietly sold to a group of investors and nothing much materialized over the next several years.
From 1985 through 1993 while I was mayor, the town continued its long-time efforts to gain control of this property. After the property reverted back to the state, the town finally succeeded in acquiring the portions of the campus which had not been sold to private owners.
While I was mayor there were explorations of converting this area to a social service agency campus. Obviously this was not accomplished.
As of today, there are various private owners at One Normal Plaza and progress on development has happened. When the town acquired this property, it was always intended that development would occur. This area was not envisioned to be an idle asset. While neighbors have a right to be concerned about proposed uses for this property, they should expect that this area will continue to develop as a contributing asset for the entire community. My advice to neighbors is to work with the entire town council on how this development should occur.
Paul Harmon, Normal
