LETTER: Moving forward on One Normal Plaza

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Normal Plaza has presented concerns to Normal for more than 40 years. When the state closed the orphanage in the early 1970s the property was offered to ISU which accepted the farmland but rejected the campus.

Next the state raised the possibility of using the campus for a prison. Mayor Godfrey went ballistic and neighbors were spared a prison. The campus was then quietly sold to a group of investors and nothing much materialized over the next several years.

From 1985 through 1993 while I was mayor, the town continued its long-time efforts to gain control of this property. After the property reverted back to the state, the town finally succeeded in acquiring the portions of the campus which had not been sold to private owners.

While I was mayor there were explorations of converting this area to a social service agency campus. Obviously this was not accomplished.