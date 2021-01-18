LETTER: Municipal road spending confusing

Taxpayers frequently feel frustrated and misled by governments. For example, when Normal residents read the December 27 headline in the Panatagraph, "Projects ahead in 2021; Parks, streets, water upgrades in $100M infrastructure plan," they expect the pothole filled roads they travel daily to undergo major repairs and old frequently leaking water mains will be a thing of the past.

However, their expectations are dashed when they read $9.35 million is going to repair West College Avenue where few taxpayers drive although infrastructure to support Rivian is necessary, and another $4.75 million from the water fund is going to extend the West College Avenue water main into the farm fields. “The main driver behind this is any (possible) new development out in that area.” When investment is based upon speculation, it is risky as Bloomington learned when it built a never-used several million-dollar fire station on the Westside as the expected development failed to occur.

Commercial properties that served Mitsubishi remain unoccupied and may mostly be in Bloomington or are served by Bloomington’s utilities. Normal’s decision to be infrastructure ready for development may be payback to Bloomington for unilaterally withdrawing from Metro Zone Agreement costing Normal about a million dollars per year.