LETTER: Mwilambwe best choice for mayor

Mboka Mwilambwe is the best choice for mayor of Bloomington. With a decade of experience serving his ward and our community as an alderman, he brings extensive knowledge of the policies and functions of our municipal government. He fully understands the choices and challenges that come with creating a budget that reflects the priorities of our residents and protects the taxpayers who pay for these services. Mboka respects our city manager form of government, and the strong partnerships based on respect and trust that are required among city staff, elected officials and our residents.

Of equal importance is Mboka’s temperament and approach to challenges. He brings to this office extraordinary listening skills that invite diverse points of view to the table to solve challenges. He does not have a personal agenda that stifles differences of opinion. He has proven himself to be fiscally conservative, with an equally strong record of supporting diversity and inclusion throughout our community.

It was my privilege to serve with Mboka on the council. I saw firsthand the ways in which he manages neighborhood and city challenges, inviting cross-conversations among people with different points of view and finding reasonable solutions. We are fortunate that he has chosen to run. It is now my privilege to endorse Mboka for mayor of Bloomington.

Karen Schmidt, Bloomington

