LETTER: Mwilambwe committed to all residents

I have known Mboka Mwilambwe for more than 20 years- as a graduate student, an effective administrator at Illinois State University, an Alderman of Ward 3, as a husband to a very busy Stacey, and as a father to four terrific kids.

He will bring his integrity and experience with him to the mayor's office, and will be ready to serve our community on Day 1. He is committed to being a mayor for all residents, not just those who share his views and voted for him.

He will safeguard our tax dollars, serve Bloomington residents with compassion, work to strengthen our safety systems and infrastructure, and reach out to new and existing businesses to keep our commerce base moving ahead. He is ready to lead our city as we all look forward to the years ahead.

I encourage you to vote for Mboka at BPCA until April 5 or at your local precinct on April 6.

Reenie Bradley, Bloomington

