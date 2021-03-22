LETTER: Mwilambwe will take reasonable approach

This is a critical time for Bloomington’s central city residents. Because it has become prohibitive to spend tax dollars on new infrastructure in the cornfields, and because the new Bloomington city code encourages greater density in the city, sometimes without public hearings, there is a risk of undesirable development in our neighborhoods. Central city neighborhoods are especially vulnerable.
We need a reasonable approach to city issues that affect neighbors as well as developers. Of the candidates running for mayor, I believe Mboka Mwilambwe is the most able to carefully consider the long term effects of changes in our community.
Marty Seigel, Bloomington