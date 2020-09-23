LETTER: Myths and facts about amendment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fair Tax Amendment (FTA) Myths (M) and Facts (F):

M: Graduated income taxes will drive business out of state. F: Most states already have a graduated income tax. Businesses are more successful and attract better employees to states that properly fund education, infrastructure and public safety.

M: The FTA will make it easier for legislators to raise taxes. F: Legislators can raise taxes now if they wish. By creating tax brackets, legislators can raise revenue from richer (over $250,000) people while easing the burden on the poor and working class.

M: The FTA will do nothing to address the already high burden of fees, property and sales taxes. F: These burdens result directly from the current flat tax system. Property tax relief through tax credits are part of the proposal.

Others changes can follow to finally balance our tax system. Please vote YES on the Fair Tax Amendment.

Janine Toth, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0