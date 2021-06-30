LETTER: NAACP promises to remain steadfast

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) receives a multitude of complaints involving issues related to discrimination, racism and retaliation. Organizations must not operate in a state of oblivion, as it is a blatant fabrication when companies assert that discriminatory sentiments only represent the “the voice of one allegation.” This dangerous propaganda and indoctrination may create an atmosphere of suppression, timidity and apprehension about voicing their genuine concerns regarding workplace racism and discrimination; thus, silencing truth and authenticity.

African-Americans, and other minorities, who have suffered—and continue to suffer—from a culture of racism, discrimination and retaliation deserve the truth, as to do otherwise, only solidifies their horrific corporate lived experiences. The NAACP is extremely adept at fact-checking, and we offer a dose of truth serum regarding previous, and current, discrimination allegations and cases (involving employees, agents and customers) all which are readily accessible via various media outlets.

With over two million freedom fighters across the world, the NAACP’s mission statement is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The NAACP shall remain steadfast and unmovable on our quest for racial and social justice. We encourage employers to embrace the same commitment to racial parity, so as to ensure a society where everyone can live out their dreams—as opposed to enduring workplace nightmares, riddled with micro-aggressions, racism, discrimination and retaliation.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Bloomington-Normal Branch

