LETTER: National Healthcare Decision Day April 6

One purpose of National Healthcare Decision Day, April 6, is to encourage individuals to plan for their future medical needs, especially those conditions that become more difficult to manage, such as chronic illnesses. One aspect of that medical planning relates to one's medical end-of-life wishes and decisions, such as who is the person that I want to make decisions for me when I can't, what kind of medical treatments do I want or don't want, and how can I maximize the best quality of life as death approaches?

In addition to talking with loved ones and health-care providers about medical issues, there are ways of translating one's wishes into written statements called Advance Directives to ensure that your wishes are known to others. Advance Directive (AD) is a general term that includes several legal documents that allow an individual to give instructions about future medical care if he or she is unable to participate in medical decisions due to serious illness or incapacity. The four types of ADs are living will, durable power of attorney for health care, a do-not-resuscitate document, and a physician's (or other health-care provider's) orders for life-sustaining treatments (POLST). The POLST incorporates much of what is included in the other three documents.