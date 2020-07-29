LETTER: National security being dismantled

U.S. senators have joined together to prevent the withdrawal of our troops from Germany, thank goodness. Sen. Mitt Romney said such a withdrawal "would be a gift to Putin, and that's the last thing we should be doing." I'm glad our senators are not standing idly by as U.S. national security is dismantled, piece by piece. We have been left vulnerable enough as it is.
But why, in the first place, would we give military advantage to this third-rate dictator? Putin orders his enemies poisoned, inside Russia and outside of Russia. He invades neighboring countries. He pays cash for the murder of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. He hates democracy.
Why would we ever dream of bestowing favors on Putin? I wonder.
Larry Gaylord, Normal
