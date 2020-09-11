LETTER: Negative ads miss the point of proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you seen the ads that try to scare you into voting "no" on the Fair Tax Amendment this coming election? Some of these ads ominously state that the Fair Tax Amendment allows the state to raise the income tax rate on everyone, as though that is a reason to vote "no".

What these ads fail to mention is the simple fact that the current state Constitution already allows the state to raise the income tax rate on everyone. The Constitution does not set the income tax rate for anyone at all. The Fair Tax Amendment does not change that fact. So, these ads that urge you to vote "no" completely miss the point of the Fair Tax Amendment.

So, what is the actual point of the proposed Amendment? The actual point is to allow the state to make higher incomes taxable at higher rates than lower incomes, like the federal government does. This is a significant change to our Constitution, because the present state Constitution requires all income to be taxed at the same rate.

When sales taxes, property taxes, gas taxes, utility taxes, and state income taxes are all taken into account, lower income people in Illinois end up paying a much higher proportion of their incomes for state and local taxes than do higher income people. Naturally, many higher income folks prefer to keep it that way.