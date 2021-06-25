LETTER: Neo-fascists taking over GOP

The neo-fascism movement in the United States became nationally visible in its Jan. 6 “worship service” at the nation’s Capitol. The choice of violating this symbol of democracy to proclaim a “crusade against tyranny” demonstrated neo-fascist willingness to use violence to achieve their ends.

For these “liberty seekers” to proclaim Donald Trump, notoriously known lifelong as an unscrupulous businessman, as the movement’s political and spiritual guide shows their allegiance to white male supremacy.

Thankfully, the majority of voters, but not a large majority, replaced Trump with Joe Biden, who, although not a progressive, at least removed presidential power from Trump’s neo-fascist rants and actions. Trump and his shadowy advisers spent every minute of his presidency creating ways to undo democratic process and the rule of law. Trump openly attacked those who disagreed with him and reinforced the country’s kleptocratic leanings, in which the ruling group robs the country of resources and wealth while faking a rule of law by using “a rule of jaw.”

The neo-fascists, though, have found a political home in the Republican party, where most have been pushing the “Big Lie,” that Trump actually won and that a conspiracy had reversed the election results. Thus, in order to win Congress in 2022, Republicans refuse to establish a commission to study Jan. 6, refuse to negate voter suppression laws, and continually demonize protestors against racism and those policing methods which have exceeded serving and protecting. If these neo-fascist Republicans win, then professing democracy will become a “sin.”

If you have blocked out the news, you are where the neo-fascists want you: in despair, unable to lift your voice, and passively greasing the slide toward “Amerika.”

Tom Clemens, Normal

