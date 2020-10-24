LETTER: Never been disappointed in Brady

Over the years I have supported and voted for Dan Brady as my state representative for the 105th legislative district. I have never been disappointed. He is a tireless worker and is a leader who listens to the needs of everyone.

Down in Springfield in 2017 he was elected to the position of deputy Republican leader after having served as caucus chair and then assistant minority leader. He has influenced in dealing with appropriations on higher education and worker’s compensation just to name a few.

We’re quickly approaching the end of this year’s election so we as voters need to do our job and vote for Dan Brady so he can continue to fulfil his role as our leader. We are on the back stretch but, Nov. 3 we’ll be home.

