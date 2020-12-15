 Skip to main content
LETTER: New Illini symbol plan is absurd
LETTER: New Illini symbol plan is absurd

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

The University of Illinois is on the brink of proving that, once again, political correctness is 180 degrees opposite common sense. Chief Illiniwek is/was a brilliant symbol of the honorable and courageous spirit of native Americans. It looks like he's about to be replaced by the belted kingfisher - a small bird that few of us have ever seen, heard of, or care about. Woke cancel culture at its most absurd.

Jack Secord, Normal

