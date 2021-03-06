LETTER: New mayors will serve cities well

I have seen Marc Tiritilli’s leadership above and below ground. In a cave, he prepares, directs and delegates. He sees the situation as it is and responds quickly to the need to change plans. He also listens, even to those who disagree and can’t or won’t push through no matter what. People’s welfare is the priority.

He takes these qualities to the surface and will take them to the mayor’s office.

When I have disagreed with Marc Tiritilli and Mboka Mwilambwe, they respectfully addressed me and my concerns and criticisms. They have demonstrated the talent, temperament, knowledge and focus on attacking problems rather than people the mayor’s job needs.

Being mayor is more than deals, projects and initiatives, but dealing with the many practical problems, conflicting perspectives and opportunities we have and helping us work together on down-to-earth solutions.

We will be well served by these two new mayors.

John Walther, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0