LETTER: Nick Becker for Bloomington council

Nick Becker is an honest, trustworthy, hardworking and fair-minded individual who treats others with kindness and respect. As a candidate for Ward 5 City Council, he would use these qualities to help responsibly improve government services while allowing our great city to remain the great community it has always been! Nick is a solid family man with seven children who has been married to his lovely wife Kari for over 30 years. This is the kind of stability we desperately need in our local government. Vote for Nick Becker for city council on April 6.