LETTER: No better person than Zimmerman

I have known A.J. Zimmerman for the better part of 30 years. We both attended a small liberal arts college in the midwest in the 90’s. We were classmates for three years. I consider A.J. one of my closest friends.

While others have spoken about his qualifications and accomplishments, I will speak more towards his character. A.J. is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet but don’t mistake his kindness for weakness. He will tell you exactly how he feels and what he’s thinking. While his convictions are firm, they are not etched in stone. He is eager to hear your point of view but you better come prepared.

A.J. is genuine. There’s nothing fake about him. He doesn’t have time for that. What you see is what you get and what you’re getting is a brilliant, kind, caring family man with a strong moral compass and a passion for serving his community.

Vote A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council. There is no better person for the job.

Ara Aprahamian, Bloomington

