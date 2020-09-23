LETTER: No lives more valuable than others'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once upon a time, a long, long time ago God created man in His own image. And every human, beginning with Adam and Eve, and every human since then, has been created in God’s image. In God’s eyes, every life matters.

You would never know that in today’s America. Today, we are told that only certain lives matter. And thanks to Planned Parenthood nearly 60 million humans have been aborted in America alone. And that doesn’t include the untold millions that have been aborted in other countries. That includes Black lives, white lives, Asian lives, Indian lives, and Hispanic lives.

To Planned Parenthood those lives didn’t matter. That’s right, based on the shameful Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision, only some lives matter and those lives that we don’t like, we abort. Who do we think we are? God?

In recent weeks the New York legislature celebrated the future expansion of their abortion rights laws. Many of those legislators stood up and cheered the new law. How is it that God has been so patient?

In Virginia, the governor has established that a newborn child can still be killed, even after it has been fully born. How long will God stand by and watch the slaughter of His children?