LETTER: No one qualified to use nuclear weapons

76 years ago on August 6, the bombardier of Enola Gay pushed a button to release a small and primitive bomb onto the people, men, women, and children, of Japan’s Hiroshima, killing about 70,000 of them in the next 24 hours; another 70,000 would die before the end of the year.

Three days later this was repeated at Nagasaki; another 70,000 dead. 210,000 total by Dec. 31. And the dying did not stop then. It included the American and Allied military prisoners in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The mere passage of time does not alter the morality of crimes against humanity. The definition of “atrocity” does not depend upon who commits it or the reasons for so doing.

Who among the leadership of any nation is qualified to order the use of nuclear weapons against another nation? What qualifications identify such a person or group? Would you trust a high ranking politician with such a decision? A politician? Your political party or mine?

There are always alternatives.

Raymond Wilson, Normal

