LETTER: Normal council needs diverse viewpoints

After reading the May 5 article in the Pantagraph, "Normal council clashes," my overwhelming reaction is thank you Stan Nord for representing the interests of our community.

History is filled with examples of public and private sector disasters that occurred because tough questions were not asked or answered, and leaders did not seek to understand potential outcomes. The JFK administration’s 1962 “groupthink” decision in the Bay of Pigs debacle is still referenced in many management books. This example shows what can happen when the group presses for consensus while quashing differences of opinion and attempts to assess alternatives.