LETTER: Normal doesn't need any more taxes

In a recent Normal City Council meeting, a four-cent gas tax was first considered. The rationale, as reported in the Pantagraph and on local news station was to match the same action that Bloomington had previously taken. Supposedly, at least part of this tax would be used to offset a request by Connect Transit's request for an additional $100,000 contribution from Normal.

First and foremost, I would expect Connect Transit to start charging fares again to at least chart a course to partially paying for its services. Taxpayers can not keep digging deeper and deeper into their pockets for increased taxes to support services that make no attempt to be more self-sufficient. Additionally, just because Bloomington city government elected to place an additional tax burden on their citizens is not a reason for Normal to follow suit.

It is time that all levels of government wake to the reality that with high COVID unemployment rates, the citizens of Normal can ill afford to keep digging deeper and deeper into their pockets for higher and higher taxes. Please contact your local representatives on the Normal City Council and tell them no more taxes.

Clay Jackson, Normal

