LETTER: Normal has had irresponsible spending

I have worked, lived and owned property in Normal since 1957. Normal had a history of “pay-as-you-go” and was a vibrant community.

Presently Normal has become deeply indebted. The present mayor justifies debt by displaying current credit ratings. Sad to say, these excellent ratings are based on the taxpayers’ ability to pay however much to retire them, not on wise spending practice.

The rail underpass is the latest bad example. The railroad and Normal have coexisted for 150 plus years; the underpass is the most expensive solution. Not a necessity. Runaway spending at all levels is threatening the stability of our nation. The town, state nor federal government has a penny in the bank for this luxury.

The Koos administration has nevertheless pushed ahead, spending irresponsibly. The mayor states that taxes have not increased; however, they created a new “storm water tax” that has cost me an extra $68,000 since 2006. Fees for water and trash have seen large increases as well. Some properties in Illinois have received “valuation adjustments” as much as 11% in one year.

Please vote. But first look at your utility billing, cell phone bill, property tax history, etc. The mayor saying your taxes have not gone up is simply not true.