LETTER: Normal needs Blumenshine on council

Ten weeks ago, David Paul Blumenshine took the heat for leading a group of McLean County residents whose only purpose was to peaceably protest the outcome of what was generally perceived by conservatives as a rigged election.

It was not surprising that he would be verbally attacked and wrongfully accused of sedition. I witnessed him keep his composure and respectfully address his detractors. His calm demeanor and ability to maintain composure even in the midst of pushback are admirable.

Politics is a dirty game. I have seen how people maliciously destroy other people who pose a potent threat to their agenda, especially a solid contender like Mr. Blumenshine, whose exemplary life is grounded on faith and dedication to the community of Bloomington-Normal. His active involvement in educational and medical missions and continued work with children with special needs are just a few manifestations of his steadfast commitment to those in need. That appears like a pretty substantial foundation to me. Normal needs a man like Mr. Blumenshine in the Town council.