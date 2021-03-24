 Skip to main content
LETTER: Normal needs Blumenshine on council
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Ten weeks ago, David Paul Blumenshine took the heat for leading a group of McLean County residents whose only purpose was to peaceably protest the outcome of what was generally perceived by conservatives as a rigged election.

It was not surprising that he would be verbally attacked and wrongfully accused of sedition. I witnessed him keep his composure and respectfully address his detractors. His calm demeanor and ability to maintain composure even in the midst of pushback are admirable.

Politics is a dirty game. I have seen how people maliciously destroy other people who pose a potent threat to their agenda, especially a solid contender like Mr. Blumenshine, whose exemplary life is grounded on faith and dedication to the community of Bloomington-Normal. His active involvement in educational and medical missions and continued work with children with special needs are just a few manifestations of his steadfast commitment to those in need. That appears like a pretty substantial foundation to me. Normal needs a man like Mr. Blumenshine in the Town council.

While people question his ability to manage fiscal responsibilities, I believe people become better managers of their lives after a few setbacks and make excellent leaders; after all, experience is the best teacher. There is no doubt in my mind, Mr. Blumenshine will meet expectations, maybe even go beyond them.

Althea Paulette, Bloomington

