LETTER: Normal needs new officials

For decades new transportation facilities have included convenient street level pick up and drop off areas for passengers with one notable exception, Uptown Station. The no stopping, no parking signs and fine signs on the circle are unwelcoming and make station use inconvenient thereby causing many prospective passengers to continue to drive to Chicago and St. Louis.

Why was commercial space, now the ISU Gallery, included, yet no pickup and drop off areas included as well as failure to include access to Uptown from the South by Trail users? The current mayor and council propose to build an underpass costing spend millions of dollars more than if had it been included in the original plans. We need new Town officials with new perspectives and who will welcome citizen input.