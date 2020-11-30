LETTER: Not all traditional values the same

An October letter suggested that voters should cast their ballots for candidates with traditional values. However, the writer’s series of questions led this reader to conclude “traditional values” are debatable.

It was stated that if voters had similar concerns and views as the writer, they had “traditional values.” But on Election Day, over 80 million patriotic Americans voted for candidates whose values were centered around our Constitution, Golden Rule and a belief system that teaches us to be honest, generous, empathetic and appreciate diversity, education, teamwork, science, peace and unity. That’s why Biden and Harris are now president- and vice president-elect.

Valuing money and property more than people or the environment, disliking immigrants and minorities, encouraging voter suppression and election interference, objecting to credible media exercising their freedom of press rights, being rude and unkind to others with differing experiences and views, permitting leaders to behave unethically, admiring government officials who ignore rules that keep us safe and healthy plus championing the rich who don’t pay their fair share of taxes aren’t the traditional values of American democracy, but the values of those who support authoritarian dictators with white nationalist ideologies.