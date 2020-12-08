LETTER:Not i n such great shape after all

I read Rick Skelley’s letter (“Trump leaving the country in good shape.” Dec. 3). I have limited sympathy for those grieving Trump’s loss I will admit. Trump is leaving a mess, continuing histrionic behavior, tantrums in public and on Twitter to incite his passionate, violent cult followers who daily threaten ethical Republicans doing their jobs.

Check the national debt which Republicans had cared deeply about at one time. The debt steadily increased from the time Trump took office. The deficit hit a historic all-time high of $25 trillion Nov. 1, 2019, according to the Washington Examiner, national and local periodicals as well as government documents.

Before the pandemic calamity, the country was on a go-for-broke course led by a man who had experienced six bankruptcies and had multiple lawsuits filed against him for not paying contractors who worked for Trump.

Bait and switch on the wall Mexico was supposed to pay for. Money that was designated for the Pentagon and national security was diverted by Trump’s orders to the wall. Does anyone know or care how much was actually accomplished?

I will not miss all the “you’re fired” from the White House and Trump’s crazy tweets.