LETTER: Notice: You kneel, I walk

Recently there has been chatter of playing the Black national anthem and the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to the start of the NFL opening game. The rumor is that the players would stand for the former and kneel for the latter.

When I think of the thousands of men and women of all races and creeds who have died defending our flag I see this as profound disrespect. Those bloody battles allow this kind of behavior because of the freedoms won. My message to the NFL or any organization that engages in that kind of demonstration is “You kneel … I walk. And I will not return.”