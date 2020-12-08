LETTER: Nursing home Residents In prison

No physical contact with loved ones over the past nine months, these poor souls will find it difficult to survive another nine months. Residents become bedbound and their minds begin to deteriorate. The lockdown is fueling a mental health crisis in these facilities. Not COVID-19 but the lockdown itself. The elderly residents experience significant depression and anxiety. The homes try to offer outdoor visits (currently suspended), but these visits tend to make residents more frustrated and depressed because of the lack of physical contact. They cannot share hugs and kisses or food, this can be worse than no visit at all. Yet employees pass test and requirements to enter and leave every day.