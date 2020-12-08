LETTER: Nursing home Residents In prison

I read an article in the Dec. 6 Pantagraph how the surge of COVID-19 is affecting Illinois’ most vulnerable, residents at long-term facilities. It talks about more cases and more deaths from the virus.
With these mandates which these facilities must adhere to, the residents are suffering more from the isolation than they are the virus.
No physical contact with loved ones over the past nine months, these poor souls will find it difficult to survive another nine months. Residents become bedbound and their minds begin to deteriorate. The lockdown is fueling a mental health crisis in these facilities. Not COVID-19 but the lockdown itself. The elderly residents experience significant depression and anxiety. The homes try to offer outdoor visits (currently suspended), but these visits tend to make residents more frustrated and depressed because of the lack of physical contact. They cannot share hugs and kisses or food, this can be worse than no visit at all. Yet employees pass test and requirements to enter and leave every day.
Sorry to say, these poor grandparents, parents and loved ones will be just collateral damage caused by these COVID-19 seclusion mandates.
Our family has a 62-year-old loved one in a facility and we are afraid of what will happen.
Ernie Garcia, Fairbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!