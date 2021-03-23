LETTER: Nursing homes victimized

We can learn from our mistakes. According to the March 2021 AAUP Bulletin, a decision by the Trump Administration's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths in the United States. Responding to President Trump's call for deregulation, two years ago the CMS decided to use onetime fines rather than the fines that formerly accrued for each day of past violations in nursing home facilities. That action removed a key incentive for nursing homes to correct problems with their sanitation programs. As a result, nursing homes were less safe when the COVID-19 pandemic hit them in 2020.

Before the 2017 rule change, nursing homes were fined up to $22,320 for every day that they didn't comply with federal rules. The 2017 change allowed nursing homes to overlook threats to their residents. After July 2017, nursing homes had little impetus to identify and quickly correct faults in their sanitation protocols. As a result, more than 153,000 residents and staff of American long-term care facilities unnecessarily fell victim to the coronavirus.