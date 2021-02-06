LETTER: Observe Gun Violence Survivors Week

We fully support the rights of the owners of legal firearms as protected by the Second Amendment of the Constitution. That said, we have come to know many survivors of the epidemic of gun violence that continues to plague our community and our nation.

These survivors are moms and dads who were robbed of the opportunity for even a final “I love you” for their sons and daughters. They belong to the majority of adults in America who have either experienced gun violence themselves or are caring for someone who has experienced gun violence. Think of that: the majority of Americans.

Feb. 1-7 marks the third annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Please join us in lifting up our neighbors and our fellow citizens who have been impacted by gun violence every day of the year: parents who never got a kiss goodbye; gunshot victims living with physical and emotional wounds; entire families broken by gun suicide.

Every death creates an unfillable hole in a family, a neighborhood, a circle of friends, a community.

Join us in being moved by the stories of survivors at the website MomentsThatSurvive.org.

Join us in urging our legislators to develop and support ways to mitigate this terrible situation, while accommodating gun ownership rights.