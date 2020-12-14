LETTER: Offensive, outrageous action by LaHood

By taking the action of signing on to the amicus brief of the Texas vs. Pennsylvania proposed lawsuit (that asks the Supreme Court to overturn certified election results), Darin LaHood has forfeited any right to be respected or trusted to represent constituents of the 18th Illinois legislative district.

This action is offensive and outrageous, causing alarm for and damage to the American election system. To what end and for what reason would LaHood do so, supporting the ill-conceived and ludicrous litigious process the Trump organization is pursuing? Why would LaHood care to involve himself and permanently tie his political reputation and future to this failed, corrupt, cruel, criminal and past administration by endorsing the attempts to attack the democratic process? How does this serve the people he represents?

How does supporting this lawsuit attend to the many concerns and issues facing people in the 18th District? LaHood enjoys the spoils of a highly gerrymandered map and cares little for upholding the democratic values and principles that keep our republic intact unlike, for example, Rep. Adam Kinzinger.