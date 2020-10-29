LETTER: Officials must OK women's protections

YWCA McLean County is urging our community and our elected officials to support the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA).

VAWA and FVPSA save lives, support families, and need to be reauthorized. A strong VAWA reauthorization bill (H.R. 6545) has been introduced in the House to improve the safety of survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Further, a non-controversial, straight reauthorization of FVPSA (S.2784 / H.R.6014) has been introduced in both the House and the Senate.

Around the country, one in five women is raped in her lifetime; one in three women will experience domestic violence. In our own community, YWCA Stepping Stones has seen more survivors of sexual assault in the past year than ever before.

As an organization serving women and families in McLean County, we strongly support the reauthorization of VAWA and FVPSA. It is crucial we know where our candidates and elected officials stand when it comes to preventing gender-based violence and protecting survivors.