LETTER: On the right side of the fence

I love all of God’s Asian, Native American, Black American, Hispanic, and Caucasian people.
Furthermore, I love all ages of God’s children: pre-born, infant, toddler, teenager, young adult and senior citizen.
I was taught to support law and order, follow the rules, and try always to do the moral and right thing.
I am blessed to be an American and to believe in God and His commandments.
I do not believe in socialism, communism or anarchism.
I do believe in faith, family and friends.
In the fall, I shall, undoubtedly, vote for the protection of God’s pre-born children (pro-life) and for the protection of religious liberty.
I cannot be brainwashed by the media or tarnished by George Soros’ money.
I believe that I am on the right side of the fence and that the answer to all of our problems is God.
Sue Martensen, Loda
