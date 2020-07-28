LETTER: On the right side of the fence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I love all of God’s Asian, Native American, Black American, Hispanic, and Caucasian people.

Furthermore, I love all ages of God’s children: pre-born, infant, toddler, teenager, young adult and senior citizen.

I was taught to support law and order, follow the rules, and try always to do the moral and right thing.

I am blessed to be an American and to believe in God and His commandments.

I do not believe in socialism, communism or anarchism.

I do believe in faith, family and friends.

In the fall, I shall, undoubtedly, vote for the protection of God’s pre-born children (pro-life) and for the protection of religious liberty.

I cannot be brainwashed by the media or tarnished by George Soros’ money.

I believe that I am on the right side of the fence and that the answer to all of our problems is God.

Sue Martensen, Loda

