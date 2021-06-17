LETTER: Once again, history repeats itself

The Jews killed their own, now the US bishops are trying to do the same. It wasn't bad enough when Joe Biden called a drunken truck driver, who killed his wife and their 10 month old daughter, a drunken truck driver. He was told by the doctors that they didn't know whether either Beau or Hunter (2 and 3 years old, at the time) could be saved.

As we all know the insurrectionists could not be called insurrectionists, so the people who saved their sorry asses while they were in hiding could not be honored.

Our wonderful billionaires, who pay a whopping 3.4% of their income, cannot be ostracized because they have been singled out by the horrible Biden administration. The religious right party needs to know that giving a percentage does not "single out" anyone. Get back to your gerrymandering, before it's too late. It keeps you off the streets and among the people that you allegedly represent.

If we go back several centuries, we will find three people who were simultaneously excommunicated twice, an all-time world record. This time preceded Martin Luther's tacking up his critique of the hierarchy of the all-knowing church by a few centuries. In the 13th century, there were three popes, all reigning at the same time. One was French, one was German and one was Italian, naturally. Each of them excommunicated one another, of course.

So, you see that the U.S. bishops have a sound reason to come down on Joe Biden. They have a centuries old precedent for doing so. And they have the backing of the entire religious right party. In case you're wondering, the "schism" ended after wandering in the desert for 40 years with another conclave. Italian wine won the day.

Chris Niemann, Belleville

