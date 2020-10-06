LETTER: One-issue candidates cause probkens

The upcoming DeWitt County Board race is a serious decision for the county’s future. This race will decide the path this county’s financial future. Will it be a path of continued achievement or one of confusion and unfortunate errors?

It concerns me that those who are running to replace the seated board members entered the race only based on the wind farm issue. They have all come out publicly saying that if they are elected, they will reverse the vote of the board eliminating this project. These statements show exactly how misinformed they are. It cannot be done without putting the county in breach of contract and an almost certain lawsuit. These actions will cost the county's taxpayers many thousands of dollars in litigation which it cannot afford.

They have also stated that the board should "live within its means". The answer to any financial problems is "a better budget." Again, this shows us how ill-informed they are. The existing board has always presented a balanced budget, has never run in the red, and have been good stewards of taxpayer money.