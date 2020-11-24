LETTER: Only spend on what's necessary

I am regular customer of the Bloomington Public Library. It’s a good resource for our community.

I typically request books to be put on hold and then pick them up at the lower level. I rarely visit the upper level of the library. When I visit the building I do not see a full parking lot and the library certainly is not crowded and many times is quite empty. My impression is that people prefer to use online services of the library versus physical resources. For example, circulation numbers from 2013 to 2018 went from 1,543,000 annually to 1,183,000 or a 23% decrease. The trend continued into 2019 and is even more likely to continue as the COVID-19 pandemic shifts people's preferences towards using digital resources.

I don’t see a need for the $20 million expansion discussed in your November 17, 2020, article. The library fund currently has $5.9 million, meaning that they would need $14 million via a property tax increase. At a time when the economy is uncertain and many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, a tax increase is completely unpalatable.

The city’s resources should only be spent on what’s absolutely necessary. Our infrastructure (streets, sewer and water) is in constant disrepair and in dire need of financial resources. After many years of neglect, Clinton Boulevard was re-paved this year. The project was well overdue.