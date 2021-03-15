LETTER: Opposed to Equality Act

The Equality Act (HR5) says that no organization can discriminate against LGBT people because of their sexual identity/orientation. HR 5 has passed the House and is waiting to be voted on in the Senate.

What will happen if this Act passes:

Christian day cares, schools, and universities will not be able to disqualify for employment gay or transgender people who apply for jobs as teachers, aides, or support staff; if they do, they can be sued.

Florists and bakers will not be able to refer people seeking their services to other businesses; they will be required to offer the services themselves.

Boys (and men) who identify as girls (or women), will be able to compete against girls and women in sports. They will also be able to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

Wedding dress shops and lingerie stores will not be allowed to refuse employment to men transitioning to the female sex.

Adoption agencies will be required to place children in homosexual homes.

Churches will not be allowed to teach or preach against homosexuality.

Please contact Senators Durbin and Duckworth and ask them to vote against the Equality Act.

Lauretta Marigny, O'Fallon

